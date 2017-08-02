Damaged yacht aground in Jaywick – please stay away

During last night the UK Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue of two people from a 26ft sailing yacht which was taking on water and hitting the rocks, off the Martello Tower, near the golf course and caravan park in Jaywick near Clacton.
The Clacton Coastguard Rescue Team and the Clacton inshore lifeboat and Walton all weather lifeboat were tasked.
The Clacton lifeboat recovered the two sailors, both wearing lifejackets, and safely delivered them back to the beach off Clacton Boathouse. No medical attention was required.
The damaged yacht remains aground in Jaywick. The Coastguard is warning members of the public to please stay away. The boat has no persons on board and is likely to break up.
A spokesman said: ‘We do not want anyone to risk injuring themselves. The police and other authorities in the area are aware of the wreck and are making decisions on the best way to remove it.’