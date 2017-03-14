Coming soon… Invasive Species Week 2017

Helping to raise awareness about harmful effects of alien species
27 March – 2 April is Invasive Species Week. It’s your chance to get involved and protect your club waters from invasive aquatic species by taking advantage of free signs and materials!
Invasive aquatic species block up waterways, make navigation and paddling difficult and can damage boat engines and props. Many can be spread from tiny fragments, and survive out of water for over two weeks in damp conditions.
Everyone can help to prevent their spread by following the Check Clean Dry routine. Put up a sign to remind fellow boaters and share a photo on social media under #InvasivesWeek to promote your club.
Download the Freshwater – Check, clean, dry advice
Download the Marine – Check, clean, dry advice
Don’t let aliens hitch a ride!
Since the launch of the Check Clean Dry campaign in 2011, The Green Blue and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) have provided a wealth of information and guidance to inland and coastal clubs about the steps they can take to minimise the spread of invasive non-native species (INNS).
INNS are animals and plants that have been introduced by human activity (on purpose or by accident) to parts of the world where they are not normally found. These species can hitch a ride on boats and equipment and when unknowingly spread from one area to another, they can have a damaging impact on British plants, animals and ecosystems – by spreading disease, competing for habitat and food and direct predation.
How can I get involved?
If you’re inspired by the great work going on to prevent invasive non-native species from spreading and reduce the impacts of those which already have, why not get involved?
- Help us stop the spread of invasive plants and animals in British waters – put up a Check, Clean, Dry sign to nudge fellow boaters into action
- Share a photo of your sign on social media under #InvasivesWeek to promote your club!
- Remind your club members that they may unknowingly be helping to spread invasive species from one water body to another in equipment, shoes and clothing
- Access the free online training to learn more about invasive non-native species, how to identify them, and how you can prevent them from spreading
- Become a Check Clean Dry champion and contact The Green Blue for free materials you can share with other members of your Club to raise awareness
For more information, visit www.thegreenblue.org.uk
