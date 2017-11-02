Clipper Round the World yacht – Greenings – out of the race

After running aground off Cape Town, it has been announced that the CV24 yacht, Greenings, will no longer be taking part in the Clipper Round the World Race 2017-18

02 November

The voyage has ended for the Clipper Race yacht CV24, Greenings, after it ran aground near Cape Town on 31 October.

In a statement, Clipper Race officials confirmed the yacht is partially underwater on the western side of the Cape Peninsula, and that it will take no further part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Discussions are ongoing with Greenings crew over their future participations in this edition of the race.

Underwriters have appointed a surveyor will be visiting the beleaguered yacht before completing a full report. A decision will then be made as to whether the boat can be salvaged or not.

The crew of Greenings were evacuated from the yacht after it ran aground at approximately 2140 UTC (2340 local time) on 31 October after departing Cape Town earlier in the day for Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Continues below…

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has begun a full investigation into the grounding.

Greenings is not the first Clipper Round the World Race yacht to run aground. In 2015, LMAX Exchange ran aground around 42 miles off Rio de Janeiro. No one was injured and the yacht was eventually repaired. LMAX Exchange went on to win the overall race.

In January 2010, the Clipper 68 Cork Clipper ran aground on the Gosong Mampango reef in the Java Sea. The crew were evacuated from the yacht, although it was abandoned after it was decided that attempts to salvage her wouldn’t be economical.

The team continued the race in a chartered Challenge 67 yacht, Aurora of London.

01 November

An investigation is underway after one of the 12 teams taking part in the Clipper Round the World race ran aground off Cape Town, South Africa.

The skipper and crew of Greenings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure from the CV24 yacht following the incident which happened on the 31 October at 2140UTC.

The yacht is currently grounded on a rocky area on the western side of Cape Peninsula, roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point.

The team had departed Cape Town earlier that day to start Leg 3 of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.

There are no reports of any injuries, and skipper Andy Woodruff and the crew are back in Cape Town having been rescued by the National Sea Rescue Institution, the South African equivalent of the RNLI.

In a statement, Clipper Race said: “Everyone is safe and well and there were no injuries reported on board but the skipper (Andy Woodruff, who is acting as interim skipper in place of injured David Hartshorn) and all crew have been evacuated on to rescue boats provided by the NSRI (National Sea Rescue Institute) for precaution to return to shore at Hout Bay.”

Continues below…

Clipper Race director, Mark Light, and chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, plus members of the maintenance team are en route to assist and remain in constant contact with Woodruff and with the rescue services.

Greenings was in second place overall in the race before the incident happened.

Fellow Clipper team, UNICEF, which was the nearest yacht to Greenings, were initially asked to standby to assist before it was instructed to stand down and continue racing.

This is not the first emergency to hit the Greenings team.

At the end of August during the opening leg of the race, the yacht’s skipper, David Hartshorn, suffered a serious injury to his left hand which required emergency medical attention.

The 52-year-old British professional sailor damaged his left thumb after it became caught in one of the lines during a spinnaker drop in breezy conditions.

The yacht had to divert to Porto, Portugal, where Hartshorn could receive treatment, while Andy Woodruff took over as interim skipper and continued the voyage to Uruguay.

Greenings is not the first Clipper Round the World Race yacht to run aground. In 2015, LMAX Exchange ran aground around 42 miles off Rio de Janeiro. No one was injured and the yacht was eventually repaired. LMAX Exchange went on to win the overall race.

In January 2010, the Clipper 68 Cork Clipper ran aground on the Gosong Mampango reef in the Java Sea. The crew were evacuated from the yacht, although it was abandoned after it was decided that attempts to salvage her wouldn’t be economical.

The team continued the race in a chartered Challenge 67 yacht, Aurora of London.