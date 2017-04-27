CA’s lobster pot petition postponed for General Election

A petition launched by the Cruising Association (CA) to call for a wide ranging consultation regarding the marking of lobster pots for the safety of small craft, brought in 5,715 signatures in just 10 days.
But the announcement of the General Election on June 8 has meant the Government’s petition committee has had to be closed and all signatures so far collected are now lost.
Those people who signed also sent the CA horror stories of how they were entangled by poorly visible lobster pots. Some incidents were life threatening, some became a danger to other craft and some meant the fishermen lost valuable gear because yachts had to cut themselves free and drop the tackle to the bottom of the sea.
The CA will be re-launching the petition with renewed vigour after the election.
The CA will be re-launching the petition with renewed vigour after the election.
A spokesperson for the CA said: ‘We had no way of knowing there would be a snap General Election. Indeed, the PM had ruled it out. But now, knowing the strength of feeling among the general sailing public, we are more determined than ever to bring this issue to Parliament in the hope of bringing changes to the safety of our waters in the interests of both fishermen and cruisers.’
