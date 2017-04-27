CA’s lobster pot petition postponed for General Election

A petition launched by the Cruising Association (CA) to call for a wide ranging consultation regarding the marking of lobster pots for the safety of small craft, brought in 5,715 signatures in just 10 days.

But the announcement of the General Election on June 8 has meant the Government’s petition committee has had to be closed and all signatures so far collected are now lost.

Those people who signed also sent the CA horror stories of how they were entangled by poorly visible lobster pots. Some incidents were life threatening, some became a danger to other craft and some meant the fishermen lost valuable gear because yachts had to cut themselves free and drop the tackle to the bottom of the sea.

The CA will be re-launching the petition with renewed vigour after the election.

Please watch the CA’s website – www.theca.org.uk – the yachting press, newsletters and magazines for news of the re-launched petition.