Bristol Channel exclusion zone after ordnance is discovered

Just after 3.30pm yesterday, UK Coastguard received a report from a diving vessel reporting a large piece of ordnance 2.5NM off Lilstock Range in the Bristol Channel.

UK Coastguard has issued warning broadcasts advising vessels in the area of a 1,000m exclusion zone around the ordnance to ensure they are kept at a safe distance.

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived on scene this morning, 8 August, and there are plans in place to detonate the ordnance just after 1pm.

Milford Haven Coastguard said: ‘Until that time, we have taken measures to set up an exclusive zone and clear the area of vessels to keep the public safe. Avon and Somerset Police have also been informed of the incident.