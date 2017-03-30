Big changes ahead for the London Boat Show

It will be taking place over five days instead of 10 and joining forces with two new events

British Marine Boat Shows, organiser of the London Boat Show, has announced plans for a ‘re-defined event’ for next year.

The 2018 show at ExCeL London will now be a five-day event, instead of the usual 10 days, starting on Wednesday 10 January until Sunday 14 January.

The dates have been scheduled further away from the Christmas and New Year period, to entice more exhibitors and visitors.

The revamped event will encompass new shows within the show, introducing the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and another event to be announced soon.

The new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show will take advantage of the prime holiday booking period. Complete with its own high profile marketing campaign the event will offer knowledge, expert advice and live experiences to get visitors into the holiday spirit.

Murray Ellis, chief officer of boat shows at British Marine said: ‘Having gathered and listened to feedback from visitors and exhibitors, we knew we needed to make some changes. We are confident that these exciting plans will mean some incredible business opportunities for our exhibitors whilst providing visitors with a fantastic event with new things to see and do at every turn.

‘The shows will benefit from increased marketing activity, with a focus on promoting the event to a wider audience. The latest digital targeting techniques complemented by traditional broadcast and print media will be used to attract the core boating audience whilst investing in new audiences.’

Murray added: ‘The boats will remain the stars of the show but the London Boat Show will enjoy a new layout, flanked by two new events. Interactive entertainment, themed catering and seating will be throughout the event will be sure to create an exciting and vibrant atmosphere for all to enjoy.’

The London Boat Show at ExCeL London and the Southampton Boat Show are organised by British Marine Boat Shows, a division of British Marine.

The 2018 London Boat Show will take place from 10-14 January 2018 at London ExCeL. For more information visit www.londonboatshow.com

The Southampton Boat Show 2017 takes place from 15–24 September 2017, see www.southamptonboatshow.com for more details.