Bart’s Bash 2017…sign up begins for the world’s biggest sailing event

The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF), the UK-based sailing charity with a global reach, has launched the sign up for the biggest sailing event in the world, Bart’s Bash.

The 2017 edition of Bart’s Bash, now in its fourth year, will take place over the weekend of 16-17 September. So far 564 venues from 75 countries have signed up to take part.

Last year, more than 7,290 sailors took part in the third annual Bart’s Bash, which coincided with the Rio Paralympic sailing finale in support of disabled sailing. More than 360 sailing clubs and venues in 58 countries signed up to participate in the 2016 Bart’s Bash event with races taking place throughout the weekend.

The global participation and fundraising event in aid of the ASF is held in memory of double Olympic medallist, America’s Cup sailor and father-of-two Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson who tragically died in 2013.

Charity day at Lendy Cowes Week

The Bart’s Bash team is already busy fine-tuning plans to promote Bart’s Bash at Lendy Cowes Week where on Monday 31 July, the official charity day, they will be running the ‘Cowes Bash’, a race for all competitors. At registration they can get decals and buy their ‘Simpson Sunnies’. All the race results from the first race of the day will be pooled in the same way as for Bart’s Bash to identify an overall winner for the day.

Following on after racing, everyone is invited to join in at The Big Bash, a huge party in Cowes Yacht Haven starting at 7pm and designed entirely around putting the FUN into FUNdraising with Olympic medallist and DJ Mark Covell on stage as master of ceremonies.

The Bart’s Bash website bartsbash.com includes the video, the whys and the wherefores behind this extraordinary event, how and where to sign up, useful resources about how to fundraise and also information about how your donations and the monies raised is spent.

Message from Bart’s friends