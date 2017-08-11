Ballycotton RNLI in 10-hour call out to Fastnet Race yacht

Ballycotton RNLI launched their all-weather lifeboat to aid a yacht in difficulty approximately 84 miles off the Cork coast.

The yacht, Vencom, with 10 people onboard was returning from the Rolex Fastnet Race when the vessel lost its rudder and was unable to steer.

The resulting support by Ballycotton RNLI, which launched at around 1pm on Wednesday, saw the volunteer lifeboat crew on service for over 10 hours, eventually returning home shortly after 11.30pm.

St. Mary’s lifeboat from the Scilly Islands was also requested to launch and was first to arrive on scene at 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon, shortly followed by the Ballycotton all-weather lifeboat at 4.45pm.

St. Mary’s lifeboat put the Vencom under tow and began to take the vessel back ashore to the Isle of Scilly. The yacht was manoeuvring violently while under tow and was unable to hold a straight line behind the lifeboat which then required assistance from the Ballycotton lifeboat crew.

Ballycotton agreed to pass a casualty drogue to the yacht which enabled it to remain in a towable position and under control.

Once it was confirmed that the casualty vessel and St. Mary’s lifeboat were safe and in a stable towing position, Ballycotton lifeboat was then advised to return home.