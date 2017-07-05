New accessible powerboat launched at Weir Wood Reservoir

Two national charities, The Wheelyboat Trust and Young Epilepsy, have launched a new accessible powerboat at Weir Wood Reservoir in East Sussex.
More than 180 students at St Piers School and College, all of whom have learning difficulties related to epilepsy, autism and other neurological conditions, will benefit from the sensory stimulation and pleasure of being on the water as part of the school’s physical education programme.
Designed and developed by The Wheelyboat Trust, a charity dedicated to providing people with access to waterborne activities, the Coulam V20 is the most important development since the launch of the original Wheelyboat more than 30 years ago.
Its unique design with flexible seating, level deck and a watertight bow door that lowers to form a solid ramp present an extremely easy and safe access for people, who find boarding from an unstable floating pontoon particularly challenging.
Bart’s Bash to support disabled sailing
"It is a travesty that the Paralympics is dropping sailing after Rio 2016, so we have placed Bart’s Bash on…
ISAF speaks out about Paralympic sailing 2020 decision
ISAF vows to address any items identified by the IPC in a bid to reinstate sailing back into the Paralympic…
Miss Isle Too sailor Natasha Lambert completes ‘Sea and Summit, Scotland’
Disabled sailor Natasha Lambert, 19, has climbed Cairngorm mountain, sailed through Lochs and Sounds in the Highlands and negotiated the…
WetWheels founder Geoff Holt wins £50,000 award
Disabled yachtsman Geoff Holts has won the prestigious Stelios Award for Disabled Entrepreneurs 2015 for his company WetWheels.
Able to reach a top speed of 30mph with a 90hp Suzuki outboard, the Coulam Wheelyboat V20 will provide a new and more exciting sensory experience to the young people with disabilities, benefitting their overall health and wellbeing.
Many of the students find focusing on one given task or even sitting still very challenging, but become instantly relaxed and take a definite interest in their surroundings as soon as they are in a boat.