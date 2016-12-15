Aberystwyth Marina capital works completed

The reconfiguration of the layout at Aberystwyth Marina is complete, increasing the berthing capacity by about 20 berths to 165 berths. Plus new larger berths for boats up to 18m.
Walcon Marine has been on site for the past three weeks, carrying out an extensive program of works to significantly improve the marina layout.
Several new pontoons have been installed and others have been repositioned to considerably upgrade the access and design of the marina. The new layout has increased the overall number of berths available and created a number of larger berths.
This is the latest stage of an ongoing development program, designed to improve the infrastructure of the marina, which began when the marina was purchased by The Marine Group in September 2015.
In addition, the marina has recently benefited from dredging and upgraded security systems. The Marine Group was awarded a grant from the Coastal Communities Fund to help fund the planned upgrades.
The Coastal Communities Fund aims to encourage the economic development of UK coastal communities by awarding funding to create sustainable economic growth and jobs.
Director of operations, Rob Freemantle said: ‘We are always looking at ways we can improve our service offering and facilities. The new pontoon layout has made a huge impact to improve the access at the marina. By re-arranging the pontoons it is easier to navigate and allowed for the creation of some much needed larger berths. Walcon Marine has done a superb job in working with us to optimise the space available and to ensure the marina is more user friendly for our berth holders.’
Director, Chris Odling-Smee added: ‘The development of Aberystwyth Marina mirrors the significant program of investment we are rolling out in Cardiff and across the company as a whole. We have made a long-term commitment to improve Aberystwyth Marina and are looking at long term strategies for continually growing our services, such as our recent purchase of a Water Injection Dredger. This allows us to ensure we are looking to the future and continuing to deliver a first-class service to our berth holders.’
Work is also complete on the refit of the on-site chandlery at Aberystwyth Marina. The company is working closely with leading chandlery suppliers, Marathon Leisure, to provide a much wider range of chandlery items for berth holders and boat owners in the area.
The Marine Group owns and operates Cardiff Marina providing 350 berths on the River Ely, Aberystwyth Marina with 165 berths and 110 drystack spaces in Cardiff. In addition, they have a comprehensive boatyard based in Cardiff with additional workshops in Swansea and a team of mobile marine engineers. The company also runs a boat brokerage, marine business park in Cardiff and a team of industrial engineers providing industrial servicing across Wales.
