90-year-old sailor missing after setting sail in dinghy

Police are especially seeking any video or photographs taken by members of the public of the coastal area around the sea off Gwbert on Saturday morning as they may have captured him sailing.

A multi-agency search was launched at the weekend for 90-year-old Arthur Ray Taylor, who is believed to have set off on a dinghy sail, off the coast of Ceredigion, Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police say Mr Taylor, commonly known as Archie,was last seen at approximately 9.30am on Saturday, 15 April, when he left his accommodation to take his boat out to sea off Gwbert boat club.

Mr Taylor is 5’ 4”, of slim build and has grey hair. He was wearing a navy jumper and dark grey waterproof jacket. Mr Taylor’s boat has been located, but Mr Taylor is still unaccounted for.

Milford Haven Coastguard coordinated an extensive air and sea search for a missing dinghy sailor in Cardigan on Saturday evening.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, Cardigan, Gwbert and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams and RNLI lifeboats from Cardigan and Fisghguard were all involved in the search along with Dfyd Powys Police.

The search was resumed on Sunday morning.

Police are especially seeking any video or photographs taken by members of the public of the coastal area around the sea off Gwbert on Saturday morning as they may have captured him sailing.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said yesterday: ‘We continue to look for Mr Arthur Roy Taylor, missing from Gwbert. ‘Further searches are due to take place today by NPAS (National Police Air Service) and HM Coastguard, assisted by local officers. ‘Following Sunday’s appeal to the public asking for photograph and video footage taken along the coast at and near Gwbert, Cardigan we are very grateful to the number of people who responded. ‘Unfortunately, we have looked at the images provided and have eliminated them from our investigation as none were of Mr Taylor’s vessel. Therefore, we continue our appeal.’

If you were in this area and have photographs or video footage of a small single person dinghy in the sea (pictured), please send to ContactCentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident reference 251 of 15/04

Mr Taylor’s family continue to be supported by local officers.