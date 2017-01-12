£3million investment in wave energy projects

Wave Energy Scotland has announced the results of its latest funding allocation, with 10 projects named as beneficiaries.
The projects, devised by individual companies and partnerships, will explore the potential of different materials and processes in the production of wave energy converters (WECs); devices that convert ocean waves into electricity.
Currently these devices are predominantly made from steel, which is strong and durable but costly and susceptible to corrosion.
Alternative materials have not yet been sufficiently investigated for their longevity in harsh marine conditions. Finding a material that works well in the sea and is cheaper to produce will increase commercial viability of converters.
The Wave Energy Scotland (WES) funded Structural Materials and Manufacturing Process (SMMP) projects will investigate the use of materials such as rubbers, plastics, concrete or combinations of these to build wave energy converters, and then test how well they survive in different sea conditions.
This latest announcement from WES brings the total investment by the organisation in wave energy development to £15million across 51 projects in less than two years.
Minister for business, innovation and energy, Paul Wheelhouse said: ‘Continued innovation is vital in emerging renewable technologies such as wave energy. This funding could result in longer lasting wave converters that are better able to harness the power of the sea and more efficiently turn it into renewable energy.
‘Wave energy has great potential to contribute to Scotland’s energy supply and that of the UK and EU and I am aware of the strong interest in the technology in international markets beyond the EU too. If we are able to maximise the economic potential of this important energy resource, there are great opportunities to generate exports to the rest of the world where Scotland is, rightly seen as being at the forefront of the development of the sector.
‘I would like to congratulate the successful applicants and look forward, alongside the team of Wave Energy Scotland to seeing the results of their ongoing work.’
Tim Hurst, managing director of WES, added: ‘We were delighted with the huge response to our call for SMMP projects, with many new organisations submitting applications. The successful projects present a superb opportunity to bring further skills and experience that can be shared with others in the WES programmes and make further progress towards commercialising the wave energy sector.’
WES was set up as a subsidiary of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) in December 2014 and is fully funded by the Scottish Government. The organisation is seen as a fresh approach to tackling the issues which have proved challenging in the wave energy sector.
Details of the 10 successful SMMP projects are available here.
New joint industry initiative to support UK wave and tidal energy
The Crown Estate, Marine Scotland and Welsh Government have teamed up to fund Aquatera Ltd and their delivery partners to…
New wave and tidal projects announced
'Further tidal current installation in Strangford Lough will increase hazard to navigation', says RYA
Wave-power – without the waves
New renewable energy technology is making waves...
Offshore wind farms given government boost
More state subsidies than previously planned
PBO Tested: 12 mooring snubbers
David Pugh tests 12 readily-available snubbers to find out which one best absorbs a snatch load
Unlocking the sea’s CO2 storage potential
Results from a study of rocks beneath the UK North Sea show the potential for carbon dioxide CO2 storage in…
Potential game changer for the wind energy market
A £5million boost for Britain’s Kite Power Systems' kite power technology, which has the potential to transform the global offshore…
DONG Energy launches £10million East Coast Community Fund
UK gas and electricity supplier DONG Energy has launched its East Coast Community Fund, a sum of money worth approximately…
World’s largest offshore windfarm receives planning go-ahead
The world’s largest offshore wind farm, the Hornsea Project Two offshore windfarm located 89 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, has…
Liverpool Bay wind farm to quadruple in size
DONG Energy is adding 32 more turbines to the existing 25 at Burbo Bank in Liverpool Bay, in an extension…
Scotland gives green light to world’s largest floating wind project
The Scottish Government has granted consent to the UK’s first and world’s largest floating offshore wind development.
Solar Panels – everything you need to know!
Want to add solar panels to your boat, or wonder how to make the most of those you already have?…
Plans submitted for Isle of Wight tidal energy centre
Plans have been submitted for the world’s first tidal energy demonstration site, proposed for waters off the Isle of Wight.…