£11M upgrade for Premier Marinas along the south coast

Boaters using Premier Marinas along the south coast can expect to see some changes over the coming 12 months.

The company, which owns and operates nine marinas in the south, has announced that it will be investing £11 million in marina infrastructure and boatyards over the next year.

This will include £7.5 million towards the £75 million upgrade for Noss on Dart in Devon, which Premier bought in 2016.

It also owns marinas at Eastbourne, Brighton, Chichester, Swanwick, Noss on Dart, Falmouth Marina, Southsea in Langstone Harbour, Port Solent and Gosport.

Premier Marinas applied to South Hams District Council for planning permission to redevelop Noss on Dart in July 2017. A decision is expected next month.

It wants to increase capacity at Noss and is seeking consent to build a 232 berth marina plus a dry stack for 100 or so smaller motor craft on the site.

It also wants permission to build a 50-room hotel, two restaurants and a spa, a café, 130 homes, including 91 houses and 39 flats/maisonettes, and parking for 374 cars.

The £75 million redevelopment, which would also see a passenger link ferry with Dartmouth and a permanent home for South Devon College and 21 commercial units for marine trades on the South Devon site, could result in up to 200 new jobs in the area.

Premier is also planning to invest £480,000 on redeveloping a third of the Port Solent site.

It wants to install bigger boat berths to take craft up to 33 metres, and provide sailors with wider fairways and upgraded walkways and pontoons.

Commenting on the £11 million investment in 2018, Premier Marinas’ CEO, Pete Bradshaw, said: “Our mission is to be the finest marina operator on the south coast, providing value for money berthing for our customers.”

“Central to this ambition is ongoing investment and planning for the future. We are fortunate to be owned by an organisation that not only understands this, but has the funds to invest in our company,” he added.

Premier Marinas is owned by the Wellcome Trust.