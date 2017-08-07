More than 100 archaeological and historical marine finds have been submitted during the first year of the Marine Antiquities Scheme; an initiative launched to protect and improve knowledge of the nation’s underwater heritage by encouraging the voluntary recording of items found in English and Welsh waters
More than 100 underwater finds recorded in Marine Antiquities Scheme’s first year
