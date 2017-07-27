100 boats to join tribute flotilla in memory of R116 crew

One hundred yachts and motorboats have signed up to take part in a tribute flotilla in memory of Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 crew.

The event in Carlingford Lough in Ireland will be held this Sunday, 30 July in tribute to R116- the Coast Guard helicopter that crashed in March 2017 with the loss of four crew lives.

A lone piper will performed as the first boats travel up the Lough, from Warrenpoint to Rostrevor Bay.

A memorial service will be held in the bay, with wreaths laid in memory of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciaran Smith.

Each boat will lay either a white or red rose in the water as R116 flies past.

Events will include a dinghy race in Rostrevor Bay at 1pm finishing around 3pm. The Coast Guard and RNLI will have stalls on the beach and will have demonstrations. The Silver Band will start around 3.30pm.

A lone Piper will play from 4.15pm on the Green as the first boats come up the Lough.

In Carlingford Marina, there will be a safety briefing for families and passengers at 1pm. If you wish to join a boat as a passenger, you must let the organisers know in advance.

Boats will leave the marina from 2pm and return to the strains of a Lone Piper at 6pm. Dinner will be served in the Sitar restaurant for pre booked diners only at 7pm.

