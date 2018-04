Cold moulding

A form of wooden-hull construction in which thin veneers are successively glued together over a male mould. Makes a very strong and watertight shell which is in fact tailored plywood. Wooden hulls may also be hot-moulded, but the oven large enough to take a hull is an expensive item of equipment, and glue which cures at ordinary temperatures makes the job easier. Hulls are also moulded in glass-reinforced resin, and planked timber hulls are built over Moulds.