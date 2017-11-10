Island Harbour Marina

www.island-harbour.co.uk

01983 539994

Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 2LA

Island Harbour Marina

Island Harbour Marina: Island Harbour Marina is one of the Solent’s best-kept secrets. Conveniently situated on the River Medina, two miles south of Cowes, it’s one of the most picturesque riverside locations. Maximum draught accommodated is 2.5 metres. One months’ free hardstanding available for annual berth holders. Free WiFi to all customers. Hardstanding for 100+ vessels with water/electricity. Free barbecues for customer use and a large brand new children’s play area. Grassy areas make the marina children and dog friendly. Camping facilities available for boat owners. Lovely riverbank walks and a riverside cycle track. Next door to IOW Music Festival ground.

Marina group:
Berth depth (MLWS): 1m
Approach depth (MLWS): 1.8m
Access restrictions: Access for lock HW +/-4.5 hrs, depending on draught
VHF channel(s): 80
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: Y
WiFi: Y
Diesel: <
Petrol: <
Gas: Y
Lift-out: 50 tonnes
Chandlery: Y
Café/Restaurant: Y
Shop: Y
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 200
Average price per metre: £2.70
Discounts available: Y
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: Y
Parking per day: £0.00