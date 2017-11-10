Fair Isle (aka North Haven pier)

Website

www.fairisle.org.uk

Telephone

07554 444 819

Address

Lerwick, ZE2 9JU

Fair Isle (aka North Haven pier)

Fair Isle (aka North Haven pier): Shetland Island Council Rates apply. Fair Isle is a small island. The Fair Isle Bird Observatory is very close to the pier and offers toilet and shower facilities for yacht people and also serves meals which can be booked., bar available. Tel.01595 760258.
Supplies are also available from local shop, this helps the local economy.
Overnight visitor berthing is £12.50 for up to four nights.

Fair Isle (aka North Haven pier)
Click on the image for an interactive Navionics chart of the approaches to Fair Isle (aka North Haven pier)

Marina group: Shetland Piers and Marinas
Berth depth (MLWS): 4.5m
Approach depth (MLWS): 5m
Access restrictions: Nil
VHF channel(s):
Toilets: N
Showers: N
Laundry: N
WiFi: N
Diesel: N
Petrol: N
Gas: N
Lift-out: N/A
Chandlery: N
Café/Restaurant: <
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 4
Average price per metre: £1.33
Discounts available: Y
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: N
Parking per day: £0.00