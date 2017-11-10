Fair Isle (aka North Haven pier): Shetland Island Council Rates apply. Fair Isle is a small island. The Fair Isle Bird Observatory is very close to the pier and offers toilet and shower facilities for yacht people and also serves meals which can be booked., bar available. Tel.01595 760258.

Supplies are also available from local shop, this helps the local economy.

Overnight visitor berthing is £12.50 for up to four nights.



Click on the image for an interactive Navionics chart of the approaches to Fair Isle (aka North Haven pier)