Bristol Harbour

www.bristol.gov.uk/bristolharbour

01179 031484

Bristol, BS1 6XG

Bristol Harbour. Credit Chris Bahn

Bristol Harbour: Visitors should refer to our website and local notices to mariners for information on current events and applications/prices for annual berths.
Pay and display parking is available around Bristol Harbour.

Marina group:
Berth depth (MLWS): 5.5m
Approach depth (MLWS): 0m
Access restrictions: Tidal From seaward. Contact Docks.office@bristol.gov.uk
VHF channel(s): 14,73
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: N
WiFi: N
Diesel: <
Petrol: <
Gas: N
Lift-out: N/A
Chandlery: <
Café/Restaurant: <
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 400
Average price per metre: £1.85
Discounts available: Y
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: S
Power: S
Parking per day: None