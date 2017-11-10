Sandpoint Marina

Sandpoint Marina: Sandpoint Marina lies on the north bank of the Clyde estuary, across the River Leven from Dumbarton Castle and on the very edge of some top notch cruising grounds.
Discount of 5% if paying six months storage in advance. No lift in/out fees if in for six months or more. Stepping mast included in lift price.

Marina group:
Berth depth (MLWS): 1.5m
Approach depth (MLWS): 2m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s):
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: N
WiFi: N
Diesel: Y
Petrol: <
Gas: <
Lift-out: 40 tonnes
Chandlery: N
Café/Restaurant: <
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 30
Average price per metre: £204.00
Discounts available: N
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: Y
Parking per day: £0.00