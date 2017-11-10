Kinnego Marina
Address
Lurgan, Co. Armagh, Northern Ireland, BT66 6NJ
Kinnego Marina: Kinnego Marina is situated on the shores of Lough Neagh, just two minutes from Junction 10 of the M1, and with full leisure facilities, slipway, boat retail, chandlery, boat repair and fitting.
Marina group: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
Berth depth (MLWS): 2m
Approach depth (MLWS): 3m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s): 77
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: Y
WiFi: O
Diesel: <
Petrol: <
Gas: Y
Lift-out: 15 tonnes
Chandlery: Y
Café/Restaurant: Y
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 190
Average price per metre: £63.10
Discounts available: N
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: N
Parking per day: £0.00