Ipswich Haven Marina

Website

www.ipswichhavenmarina.co.uk

Telephone

01473 236644

Address

Ipswich, IP3 0EA

Social

Twitter

Facebook

Ipswich Haven Marina

Ipswich Haven Marina: Ipswich Haven Marina is situated at the head of the beautiful River Orwell. We are to be found amidst the historic and regenerated Ipswich Waterfront with its access to superb facilities and amenities. Restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, cinemas, museums, parks and historic buildings are all within a few minutes stroll from the marina.

Ipswich Railway station is only a 10-minute walk away and regular mainline services reach London, Cambridge, Norwich and Harwich.

Our marina is managed by a friendly team of professional people dedicated to ensure that your stay with us is made pleasant and enjoyable.

Pricing is £347 per metre, including VAT.

Ipswich Haven Marina

Click on the picture to find the interactive Navionics chart

Marina group: Associated British ports
Berth depth (MLWS): 6.4m
Approach depth (MLWS): 5.6m
Access restrictions: lock gates 24 hours access
VHF channel(s): 80
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: Y
WiFi: O
Diesel: Y
Petrol: <
Gas: Y
Lift-out: 70 tonnes
Chandlery: Y
Café/Restaurant: Y
Shop: <
TYHA member: 5 Gold Anchors
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 320
Average price per metre: £347.00
Discounts available: N
Harbour dues included: N
Water: Y
Power: Y
Parking per day: £0.00