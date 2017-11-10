Ipswich Haven Marina: Ipswich Haven Marina is situated at the head of the beautiful River Orwell. We are to be found amidst the historic and regenerated Ipswich Waterfront with its access to superb facilities and amenities. Restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, cinemas, museums, parks and historic buildings are all within a few minutes stroll from the marina.

Ipswich Railway station is only a 10-minute walk away and regular mainline services reach London, Cambridge, Norwich and Harwich.

Our marina is managed by a friendly team of professional people dedicated to ensure that your stay with us is made pleasant and enjoyable.

Pricing is £347 per metre, including VAT.