The Ultimate Gift Guide is now online!

Practical Boat Owner magazine is proud to be part of a unique and timely gift guide, which features not only PBO’s recommended gear but also those from 14 other Time Inc UK specialist titles.

The guide showcases items recommended by the teams at Amateur Photographer, Country Life, Cycling Weekly, Decanter, Golf Monthly, GoodtoKnow, Horse & Hound, Ideal Home, Look, Now, Shooting UK, The Field, Trusted Reviews and Women’s Weekly.

Categories include technology, entertainment, food and drink, home and garden, craft, fashion and beauty, sport, toys and books.

The products can be filtered by brands, interests and price categories to make the gift guide easy to navigate, and thoughtful Christmas gift buying a breeze!

Whatever your loved ones are interested in, you can find great ideas to suit all budgets at: The Ultimate Gift Guide.