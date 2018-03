It's a race against tide!

How many times do you see people trying to beat past a buoy or headland, only



to get swept back by the tide every tack? Usually they just put the engine on –



but why not try these tips to get past under sail. Imagine you’re racing – which



means not pinching but sailing for maximum boatspeed, Tacking on windshifts and



ferry gliding whenever you can.

Click here for all your chandlery needs