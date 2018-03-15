WEST SYSTEM Epoxy Workshop

WEST SYSTEM is holding its next epoxy workshop on 15 March 2018.

In this hands-on, one day workshop, participants will learn the basic concepts of using and handling WEST SYSTEM epoxy.

Everyone attending gains practical experience in using epoxy, being able to mix as much epoxy as they like and have the opportunity to experiment with the entire range of WEST SYSTEM fillers for bonding, gap filling, filleting and fairing.

Delegates will have the opportunity to utilise their new skills and build their very own toolbox.

These courses are run by the Wessex Resins Technical Support Group and throughout the day there is plenty of opportunity to ask specific questions regarding the use of epoxy for the construction, repair and maintenance of delegates’ own boats.

Find out more and book http://westsysteminternational.com/en/support/courses