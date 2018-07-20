An unprecedented number of early competitor entries for the 2018 Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta suggests that a record number of boats will race in the Western Solent during event.

The weekend of racing, based in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, is hosted and organised by the Royal Solent Yacht Club (RSYC) and supported by Charles Stanley.

This year it will be held from 20-22 July.

In 2017, 178 boats competed and with two months remaining until the regatta there are already 81 confirmed entries for this year.

Over the regatta weekend, the majority of classes will have two races on Saturday with one race on Sunday started from committee boat lines off the Island and Mainland shores.

A class competing for the first time in this year’s Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta is the SB20, the muscular, open keelboat renown for close and highly-competitive racing.

These newcomers will join the regatta’s famously diverse racing fleet which truly represents a yachting design timeline reaching back 100 years and includes Contessa 32; Folkboat; Gaffers; four IRC Divisions; IRC Classic Cruiser; IRC Swan; J24; J80; J109; two RYA NHC Classes; Sigma 38; X One Design (XOD) and Yarmouth One Design (YOD).

As well as the racing there is a programme of shoreside entertainment, with a champagne reception at the Royal Solent Yacht Club on the 20 July.

On Saturday night, the legendary Towers Party will feature, live music, food and drink and a spectacular fireworks display.

On Sunday afternoon following racing, the prize giving and a hog roast on the RSYC’s lawn will wrap up the weekend. For those attached to a competing crew, but opting to remain ashore, the RSYC’s lawn and balconies will provide the perfect base for spectators and will remain open throughout the regatta.

The deadline for entries to then Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta 2018 is 16 July, but the Early Bird Discount (Dayboats £27; Keelboats £52) remains until 22 June.

Last year’s overall regatta winner, Nick Bradley, said the event is always an outstanding success.

‘It’s well run and well sponsored, the courses were all good and the feedback I’ve heard from other boats confirms this,’ said the owner of Merak II.

‘The weather has been fantastic and what else can you really ask for. Winning the event overall just tops-off a stunning event for my family and crew.’

The Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta 2018 Notice of Race can be found at: https://www.royalsolent.org/media/uploads/nor-final-2018.pdf