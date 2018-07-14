This year’s Panerai British Classic Week at Cowes is promising a new race for the many sailors who take part annually.

The Nab Tower Race will take competitors east from the Squadron line to the Nab Tower, then back towards Lymington Bank before finishing at the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The new race is scheduled to take place on 16 July.

It is one of a series of races to be held on the Solent throughout the week. The event brings together classic yachts and enthusiasts from across the UK and Europe, and from as far afield as Australia.

Organised by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Panerai British Classic Week is famous for its camaraderie on and off the water.

Socialising is a vital part of event and the regatta concludes on 20 July, followed by the prize giving dinner and dance in the Haven Events Centre.

The event promises a full and diverse programme and line starts and finishes.

A daily programme of ‘cruise in company’ events sees the cruising fleet sailing to a variety of beautiful locations including Bucklers Hard at Beaulieu and Newtown Creek on the Isle of Wight.

Most of the British classic yachts are privately owned, meaning that for many their upkeep is purely down to the devotion of their owners and crew.