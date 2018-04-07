Hythe Marina boat jumble

Hythe Marina will be hosting the annual boat jumble on Saturday April 7th from 09:30 until noon. Lots of interesting boaty bits at knockdown prices with the income being allocated to local good causes by the Hythe Marina Association. The RNLI will also be attending to run a lifejacket clinic.

For boat owners this event is a very environmentally friendly method to find good homes for kit that is too good to be scrapped, and if you don’t have time to set up a stand, the Hythe Pier Heritage Association will happily take your unwanted items on their stand to help swell their funds.

Cost are:

Car\ table £10

4×4 Van £15

Car + trailer £20

Charities no charge

To find out more or book your slot pleased email P.Bridges@mdlmarinas.co.uk or leave your contact details at the Lock office – 02380 207073.