The Henri Coandã Challenge is a unique and exciting sailing regatta that brings together Civil Aviation industries in an exciting setting to have fun while supporting charitable causes. Organised by Tim Davies of Avro Yachting Ltd, the 2016 event will see three races take place from Port Solent on Wednesday 8 June. On the eve of the race day, Tuesday 7 June, a business networking barbeque event with an auction of promises will be hosted in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The aim of the event is to provide networking opportunities to companies with a common interest in Civil Aviation, as well as an exciting and team building opportunity, with the added benefit of supporting a really worthwhile charitable cause.

The day’s racing on Wednesday 8 June will see Sunsail’s matched fleet of Beneteau First 40 yachts take to the world famous waters off Cowes. The excellent training and support on hand gives a fantastic opportunity to novices and experienced sailors alike to race ocean going yachts. With six entries already confirmed the 2016 event looks to be another great occasion. Places are still available for booking.

Sarah Arnold, Corporate Fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are so thrilled and grateful that Avro Yachting have chosen to support Chestnut Tree House in such an exciting event. This is our first ever venture getting involved with a yachting challenge. The awareness raised at the event about the work we do will be of great value. In addition it costs over £3.5 million to run the hospice each year and we receive less than 7% government funding. We therefore rely greatly on the generosity and initiative of people like Tim and everyone taking part to fund the services provided by Chestnut Tree House.”

http://www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk

For more information or to book a place at The Henri Coandã Challenge 2016, please contact Tim on + 44 (0)7932 458462 or email timdavies@avroyachting.com.