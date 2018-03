The 50th anniversary edition of the first Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968/9, starting from Les Sables d’Olonne in the Vendée, France on 01 July 2018.

This 50th edition of the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race is a celebration of the original event and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s achievement in becoming the first man to sail solo non-stop around the globe.

Competitors in the 2018 race will all be sailing rugged traditional production yachts without the benefit of modern electronic aids.

http://goldengloberace.com