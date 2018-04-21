Ancasta, Blackrock Yachting, Lansdale Marine, Network Yacht Brokers and Sussex Boat Shop will all be exhibiting at the Chichester Boat Show, which takes place on the weekend of 21-22 April.

Hosted by Premier Marinas at its Chichester Marina, there will be a wide range of products on display, including teak decking from Elite Teak and marine electronics from Roger Upham Marine Electronics.

Holman Rigging, DanVolt, Chichester Yacht Club and Chichester Marine Training, along with Premier Marine Insurance, in partnership with GJW Direct, will also be attending the event.

Ancasta Chichester has announced it will be showing the new Beneteau Swift Trawler 35 and a Beneteau Oceanis 41.1.

More information from premiermarinas.com

The show will be based around the marina’s Boat House Cafe on Pontoon AA.