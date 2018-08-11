Entries are now open for ARC Channel Islands, which will feature a new route for 2018 starting from Dartmouth.

The ‘South West Edition’, which runs from 11-19 August 2018, aims to give West Country sailors the chance to expand their cruising horizons.

A social programme as well as boat safety checks, passage-planning guidance and a skippers’ briefing will be held at Darthaven Marina before the start.

Dartmouth Yacht Club is also supporting the event, which is limited to 25 boats.

For the first time, the rally will make landfall after the Channel crossing at Guernsey, and Jersey will be included to the route before the ARC heads back across the Channel from Alderney.

Traditionally, ARC Channel Islands follows the South Central route, which leaves from Gosport and stops at Cherbourg, as well as other ports.

The World Cruising Club, which runs the ARC, plans to alternate the route every other year.

‘The friendships we made on the rally will hopefully last a lifetime,’ said Geoffrey Higginbottom, who took part in the 2017 edition with his family on board his Bavaria 39, Tessa Jane.

‘We definitely have lots of happy memories and ARC Channel Islands has increased confidence in our sailing abilities – we certainly have an appetite to venture further next year,’ he added.

Places are available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, and further details are available at: worldcruising.com/arcchannelislands