17th Annual Suffolk Yacht Harbour Classic Regatta

Classic boat owners are being invited to take part in the 17th Suffolk Yacht Harbour Regatta.

The event, which runs from 9-10 June. welcomes everyone from keen racers to social sailors to take part in the fast, slow and Stella classes.

Racing will take place in Dovercourt Bay, Harwich Harbour, and the Orwell and Stour estuaries.

Off the water, there is the regatta party held aboard the Haven Ports Yacht Club lightship.

Those wanting to take part in the racing should contact Jonathan Dyke at jonathan@syharbour.co.uk or ring 01473 659465 for more information.