The 161st Gorey Regatta in Jersey will be taking place over the weekend of 7-8 July 2018.

This historic event, which is held in the stunning setting of the Royal Bay of Grouville overlooked by the magnificent 13th-century Mont Orgueil Castle, offers friendly racing – and equally friendly social events – for all types of craft including racing yachts, family cruisers and dayboats.

UK entrants are welcome to take part.

Further details can be found at www.goreyregatta.org.