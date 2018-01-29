Save 15% on advance Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets with the 2018 PBO discount code!

Still the biggest and best in the south and returning for its 41st year, the Beaulieu Boatjumble boasts hundreds of stalls and stands selling both new and used kit, clothes and craft.

The countdown is on for the biggest boat jumble in the south! It returns to the New Forest, Hampshire on Sunday 22 April.

Advance event tickets are on sale at £8.80 per adult and £5 for 13-to-16-year-olds. Quote the discount code PBOMAG18 to enjoy a 15% discount on advance tickets.

Under-12s go free but please note, they will still require a ticket.

Standard event tickets can be bought on the door, are £9.70 per adult and £6 for 13-to-17-year olds.