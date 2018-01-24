PBO Ask the Experts LIVE returns to Beaulieu Boatjumble

The largest outdoor sale of boating items in Europe - Beaulieu Boatjumble - returns on 22 April 2018, along with PBO's Ask the Experts LIVE

Preparations are well underway for the 41st Beaulieu Boatjumble, which promises hundreds of stands selling new and old gear, boats and clothing.

Held annually on the stunning Beaulieu Estate in the New Forest in Hampshire, the event will also see the return of Practical Boat Owner’s Ask the Experts LIVE, where visitors can watch demonstrations and meet marine industry specialists, as they give expert advice and answer event-goers’ questions.

This year’s event will be taking place on Sunday, 22 April.

The Boatjumble aisles will be packed with yacht and motor boat spares, ropes, outboard engines, tools, lifejackets, wet weather clothing, charts, flags and boating paraphernalia.

Take a stroll along Boatmall to see a wide selection of the latest products from leading marine industry manufacturers.

Even those looking for a boat will be tempted by the range of vessels on offer. From inflatable dinghies, canoes and small sailing boats, all the way up to trailer-mounted yachts and powerboats, Boatmart will be the place to see a selection of new and used boats.

There will be even more for those who love life afloat with the return of popular Trunk Traders, as boatjumblers sell off surplus boating items that have been hiding in their lockers, sheds and garages all winter.

Advance tickets to Beaulieu Boatjumble are available online until 5pm on 12 April. Early bird prices are: £8.80 an adult, £5 for 13 to 16-year-olds. Under-12s go free.

Standard tickets are available online from 5pm on 12 April and on the door, costing £9.80 an adult, £6 for 13 to 16-year-olds.

Trunk Traders spaces start at £41 for a plot, while Boatmart spaces are £34 and stand prices start at £56 for a single exhibitor stand. All prices include VAT.

To book, call the Beaulieu Boatjumble events team on 01590 614614 or email events@beaulieu.co.uk. Online exhibitor bookings will be available soon.

Beaulieu Boatjumble opens at 10am and closes at 4pm.

Admission includes access to all of the features of the Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum, the 13th Century Beaulieu Abbey, the ancestral Montagu home of Palace House and its stunning grounds and gardens.