Save 15% on Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets with the PBO discount code!

Still the biggest and best in the south and returning for its 40th year, the Beaulieu Boatjumble boasts hundreds of stalls and stands selling both new and used kit, clothes, and craft.

The countdown is on for the biggest boat jumble in the south! Beaulieu Boatjumble will celebrate its ruby anniversary year when it returns to the New Forest, Hampshire on Sunday 23 April.

Advance event tickets are on sale until 5pm tomorrow 13 April at £8.70 per adult and £5 for 13-to-17-year-olds.

Under-12s go free but please note, they will still require a ticket.

Standard event tickets, which are available from 14 April or can be bought on the door, are £9.70 per adult and £6 for 13-to-17-year olds.

Free boating talks and demonstrations

Event sponsors PBO will also celebrate its 50th birthday at the show: and, back by popular demand, we are once again holding free practical talks and demonstrations on a range of boating topics in our Ask the Experts Live! marquee.

The talks, which are sponsored this year by Sika, will run from 10am to 4pm, followed by an Experts’ Question Time until 4.30pm, all welcome, we look forward to seeing you there.



10am-10.45am: COOKING ON BOARD

David Wells, a catering, events and hospitality management lecturer at South Devon College, will be demonstrating how tasty, inventive dishes can be prepared on just one or two gas burners in limited galley space.

10.50am-11.20am: SEAMANSHIP – EFFECTIVE ANCHORING

Experienced cruisers Daria and Alex Blackwell, authors of Happy Hooking – The Art of Anchoring will be sharing advice on anchoring tackle, anchoring technique, tying up and rafting, anchoring etiquette, and anecdotes.

Daria, who is Rear Commodore of the Ocean Cruising Club, said: ‘Any time cruisers get together, it is not long before a discussion – sometimes heated – ensues about favourite anchoring gear and stories about antics in anchorages far and wide.’ Alex added: ‘We’ve distilled years of experience and much research into the performance of gear and how to deploy it effectively. We look forward to sharing some of our learnings and answering your questions in the PBO Experts Live event.’

11.25am-12.10pm: REPAIRING HOLES IN GLASSFIBRE

Gary Thompson from WEST SYSTEM Epoxy from Wessex Resins will demonstrate how to repair holes in glassfibre boats.

12.15pm-1pm: DIY RIGGING CHECKS

Jerry Henwood, aka Jerry the rigger of Gosport, who has worked in the rigging industry for more than 25 years and is the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) official rigger, will demonstrate DIY rigging checks. (With a dummy mast courtesy of Seldén Mast Limited.)

1.05pm-1.35pm: SAIL TRIM MASTERCLASS

PBO sails expert Ian Brown from OneSails GBR questions why we need to actively trim sails and looks at the principal sail trim controls that influence sail shape and how the boat subsequently performs.

1.40pm-2.25pm: DIESEL ENGINE MAINTENANCE

Tom Edwards, technical manager at ASAP Supplies, reveals the major reasons for engine breakdowns and how to avoid them, using a demo engine kindly supplied by Hamble School of Yachting.

Tom said: ‘ASAP Supplies are looking forward to supporting PBO Ask the Experts by presenting top tips for diesel engine maintenance. We will be talking through and demonstrating the basics of the marine diesel engines and some of the more common issues we come across to increase your safety while at sea. Two area we will be focusing on is the fuel system and the engine cooling system.’

2.30pm-3.15pm: PRACTICAL DEMONSTRATION ON WINDOW BONDING

Gareth from Sika concentrates on the correct procedure for bonding plastic windows, including cleaning, priming, and adhesive selection, plus the do’s and don’ts.

Gareth said: ‘After last year’s popularity it is fantastic to return to Beaulieu. Ask the Experts Live! is a great platform to engage with boat owners and demonstrate how to use Sika Marine products correctly and with confidence.’

3.20pm-4pm: HOW TO READ THE SKIES

Met Office weather forecaster Penny Tranter and her colleague Nick Ashton will share their knowledge of how to prepare for and respond to impacts from the weather.

Penny said: ‘I look forward to presenting ‘How To Read The Skies’ at Beaulieu Boatjumble at the busy PBO Experts Live event, which is an ideal forum for this talk. As the audience are always interested to find out more about how they can understand, prepare and make use of the weather when out on the water, as well as always having the opportunity to ask pertinent, wide ranging and occasionally challenging questions!’

ONGOING THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

Electronics on board

PBO tester Alan Watson will once again be manning a stand to offer his expertise about electronics on board – particularly radar and navigation systems, supported by Raymarine.

Lifejacket clinic

The RNLI Community Safety team will return for a third year to host a free lifejacket clinic throughout the day.

David Monks, who is a Community Safety Officer for Central Solent (and therefore Beaulieu) said: ‘The Boatjumble is a highlight of our local calendar and the RNLI generally and the local Community Safety Team in particular look forward to this as a ‘kick off’ to the season. ‘As in previous year’s we will have experienced Community Safety Advisors on hand conducting Lifejacket Checks (and showing owners how they can check for themselves) as well as promoting our Advice On Board checks, Calling For Help, Man Over Board Recovery and numerous other topics). ‘Unlike last year we now have an expanded team locally so are able to respond quickly to requests for advice and assistance with water safety and will be at the forefront of the Respect The Water campaign run by the RNLI each year.’

What’s new for 2017?

In addition to enabling children to go free this year, organisers have improved the layout of the largest outdoor sale of maritime items in Europe.

The event gives the chance to browse yacht and motorboat spares and accessories, ropes, flags, charts, lifejackets, engines, tools, canoes and dinghies.

A highlight for buyers and sellers alike, Trunk Traders will be in its own separate zone. It is the ideal opportunity for amateur jumblers to clear their lockers, sheds and garages and sell unwanted nautical paraphernalia from theircar boots. If you need an anchor or aqualung, winch or windlass, you’ll find it at Beaulieu.

Show-goers can see up close a selection of new and used boats for sale in Boatmart, while Boatmall offers a wide selection of the latest maritime products from leading manufacturers.

Trunk Traders spaces start at £39 for a plot, Boatmart spaces are £33, and stand prices start at £55 for a single exhibitor stand. Prices include VAT. To book, call Beaulieu’s events team on 01590 614614 or email events@beaulieu.co.uk

The Boatjumble starts at the new opening time of 10am and closes at 4pm.

For Beaulieu River mooring holders, a shuttle bus will run from 9am to 6pm from the Beaulieu River Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour to the Boatjumble. For more information visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events or join the conversation with @Beaulieu_Hants and @p_b_o on Twitter, with #boatjumble.