Ask the Experts LIVE: Line-up announced for Beaulieu Boatjumble 2018

Don't miss this year's line-up of practical and entertaining guests appearing at the PBO Ask the Experts LIVE marquee at Beaulieu Boatjumble on 22 April 2018

Enjoy an action-packed line-up of free boating advice and adventurous tales when PBO’s Ask the Experts LIVE! returns to the 41st Beaulieu Boatjumble.

Europe’s biggest outdoor sale of maritime items will be enticing thousands of sailors to the historic Beaulieu parkland in the New Forest this spring.

Taking place on Sunday 22 April, from 10am to 4pm, the nautical treasure trove will boast hundreds of stalls and stands selling both new and used kit, clothes, and craft.

And for a fourth year, PBO will be hosting our Ask the Experts LIVE! marquee with free practical talks and demonstrations on diverse topics, ranging from how to illustrate your logbook, survive an Atlantic storm, and get the best out of your handheld VHF radio, to sailing via voice-activated controls.

Experts LIVE!

PBO has been Beaulieu Boatjumble’s media sponsor for more than a decade and our popular Experts LIVE! event brings to life our Ask the Experts magazine page by offering free practical talks and demonstrations, plus the chance to quiz a range of experts with your questions.

This year’s line-up will include PBO’s favourite cartoonist and artist Claudia Myatt, who’ll be demonstrating how to draw boats and perhaps illustrate your cruising log, even if you’re artistically challenged. Claudia said: “I believe that everyone can learn to draw. If you like the idea of sketching as you sail, or adding a few drawings to your cruising log, I can give you a few tips.”

Following an innovative talk at the London Boat Show on how Alexa voice-activated technology can assist sailors, Digital Yacht’s Paul Sumpner will be demonstrating how the system works.

Paul said: “This is my first visit to the Beaulieu Boatjumble and I’m really looking forward to visiting and hopefully ‘Answering like an Expert’.”

PBO sails expert Ian Brown from OneSails GBR will return for a second year, this time to demystify new sail buying. His popular Sail Trim Essentials talk from last year has received more than 22,000 views on the PBO YouTube channel.

Single-handed yachtswoman Kass Schmitt will be revealing how she weathered the worst storm in the OSTAR race’s history. Kass said: “The legendary Beaulieu Boatjumble has been on my bucket list for years, but has so far taken a backseat to my long distance single-handed sailing programme.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to be on the line-up with so many talented experts. In particular, Ian Brown, as both a sailmaker and a sports psychologist, has been instrumental in my success, so I’m delighted to follow him on the bill.”

Sika’s technical services expert Gareth Ross returns to Experts LIVE! for a fourth year to demonstrate how to correctly prepare a surface area for the use of sealants for bonding and waterproofing

on board, while Icom’s marine dealer manager, Chris Leech, will reveal how small boat sailors can get the best out of VHF handheld radios.

Bring your lifejackets for a free safety check courtesy of the RNLI Central Solent Community Safety team, who will also be taking to the stage to demonstrate liferaft inflation and discuss the most common questions they get asked by boat owners.

PBO Ask the experts LIVE – line-up 10am-10.40am:

HOW TO DRAW BOATS

Cartoonist Claudia Myatt has been bringing PBO columnist Dave Selby’s Mad about the Boat musings to life for more than 11 years. Here the artist shares her obsession with drawing boats and the sea and demonstrates practical tips to help you illustrate your cruising log, even if you’re artistically challenged! 10.45am-11.25am:

“ALEXA” SAIL MY BOAT

Digital Yacht’s Paul Sumpner shares his marine electronics expertise with a demonstration on how the “Alexa” voice-activated technology can assist sailors, plus tips on how to navigate by tablet. 11.30am-12.10pm:

LIFERAFT DEMONSTRATION

Community Safety Officer for Central Solent, Steve Billet and the RNLI Central Solent Community Safety team will be demonstrating liferaft inflation and discussing the key safety questions they get asked by boat owners. 12.15pm-12.55pm:

SAIL BUYING DEMYSTIFIED

Anybody buying new sails nowadays can easily get bewildered with the myriad of cloth options and styles available, PBO sails expert Ian Brown from OneSails GBR simplifies the issue by discussing cloth options, construction styles and design principles in modern sailmaking. 1pm-1.40pm:

PREPARE TO SURVIVE: How what I did BEFORE the OSTAR was key to getting through it

Kass Schmitt weathered an intense Atlantic storm – the worst in the OSTAR race’s 60-year history. She shares some of the preparation to ensure that she was ready to face whatever the North Atlantic had in store. Topics will include weather data, safety equipment and psychological training. 1.45pm-2.25pm:

SEALANT TIPS AND TRICKS

Gareth Ross from Sika sealants returns to Ask the Experts LIVE! for a fourth year to explain the importance of surface preparation when it comes to sealing and bonding. 2.30pm-3.10pm:

ESSENTIAL COMMUNICATION

Chris Leech from Icom discusses marine radio and the impact and benefit of this for small boat sailors, plus how to get the best out of

VHF handheld radios by preventing corrosion. 3.15pm-3.55pm:

PROFESSIONAL PAINT JOB MADE EASY

Precision Yacht Paint professionals demonstrate how to get a mirror shine from your paintwork. Ongoing throughout the day:

LIFEJACKET CLINIC

The RNLI Community Safety team will run a lifejacket clinic within the PBO marquee, offering water safety advice and free equipment checks.

Boatjumble bargains

Elsewhere in the show, the Boatjumble stalls will be packed with yacht and motor boat spares, ropes, outboard engines, tools, lifejackets, wet weather clothing, charts, flags and boating paraphernalia.

The Boatmall is the place to see a wide selection of the latest products from leading marine industry manufacturers, while Boatmart is where individuals can showcase new and used boats from inflatable dinghies, canoes and small sailing boats, to trailer-mounted yachts and powerboats. From restoration projects to nearly new, boats of all makes, models and styles are welcome.

There’s also a chance to clear out your lockers, sheds and garages and to make some money via the popular Trunk Traders car boot sale area, which is specifically for amateur jumblers, and costs from £41 for a plot.

For a small fee a delivery lorry will transport large purchases from the showground to the car parks ready for jumblers to collect by car.

Charity appeal

If you would like to have a spring clear out for a worthy cause, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) Lymington branch is collecting marine spares and general marine related artifacts, clothing sails and charts to sell in aid of the charity at the Boatjumble. Items can be left with the boatmen at the Royal Lymington Yacht Club, Bath Road, Lymington or collected from across the country by arrangement through John Niven; 01590 678839 or mobile 07484 709413.

Cheaper tickets

Quote the discount code PBOMAG18 to enjoy a 15% discount on all tickets bought online. Advance event tickets are on sale until 5pm on 12 April at £8.80 per adult and £5 for 13 to 16-year-olds. Children aged 12 and under go free however they do require a ticket. Following this date, standard tickets are available online and on the door, priced at £9.80 an adult, £6 for 13- to 16-year-olds.

See www.beaulieu.co.uk/events/boatjumble for tickets and more details.

Trunk Traders costs from £41 a plot, Boatmart spaces are £34 and stand prices start at £56 for a single exhibitor stand.

To book, call the Beaulieu events team on 01590 614614 or email events@beaulieu.co.uk.

Bag a PBO bargain

Ferry offers

Boatjumble information

The annual Boatjumble, which regularly attracts more than 7,000 visitors, offers free entry to children aged 12 and under. Tickets include entry to all the Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum, World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, the 13th century Beaulieu Abbey, the ancestral Montagu home of Palace House and its stunning grounds and gardens.

Beaulieu is also dog-friendly, so bring your seadog! Pets must be kept on leads and cannot be taken inside buildings or on any of the rides, but as all of the Boatjumble event takes place outdoors, this should not cause a problem.