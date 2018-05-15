53 days – Jude Massey on the ups and downs of rowing across the Atlantic

Lymington teenager Jude Massey is one of the youngest ever to paddle across the pond: we caught up with him at the Beaulieu Boat Jumble.

What does it take to row every day for 53 days, living in a tiny capsule, bobbing about on the ocean waves? More people have flown in space than have attempted to row the Atlantic and nearly one in three attempts ends in failure.

At this year’s Beaulieu Boat Jumble, we were introduced to Jude Massey a 19-year-old from Lymington who completed the challenge from Gran Canaria to the Caribbean in a pair, with his half brother, to raise money for charity.

His story is compelling, not just because he tells it so well, but for the steadfastness on display as he recounts all the highs and lows of the trip and explains the tragic personal loss that inspired the attempt in the first place.

About Beaulieu Boat Jumble

The 41st Beaulieu Boat Jumble welcomed over 6,300 people to the New Forest and a host of experts at the Practical Boat Owner Ask the Experts Live marquee. More videos from our experts soon!