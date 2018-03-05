Enjoy an action-packed line-up of free boating advice and adventurous tales when PBO’s Ask the Experts LIVE! returns to the 41st Beaulieu Boatjumble. Europe’s biggest outdoor sale of maritime items will be enticing thousands of sailors to the historic Beaulieu parkland in the New Forest this spring. Taking place on…
Latest
Ask The Experts Live
Save 15% on advance Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets with the 2018 PBO discount code!
The countdown is on for the biggest boat jumble in the south! It returns to the New Forest, Hampshire on Sunday 22 April. Advance event tickets are on sale at £8.80 per adult and £5 for 13-to-16-year-olds. Quote the discount code PBOMAG18 to enjoy a 15% discount on advance tickets.…
PBO Ask the Experts Live videos – now online!
Free expert advice on a range of subjects including sail trimming, effective anchoring, repairing fibreglass and diesel engine maintenance.
Thousands flock to sunshine-filled 40th Beaulieu Boatjumble
Boating enthusiasts turned out in force for a landmark edition of Beaulieu Boatjumble yesterday, which celebrated 40 years of nautical bargain hunting.
Have a clear-out and discover new bargains at Beaulieu Boatjumble
The Trunk Traders area enables jumblers to clear lockers, sheds and garages and sell unwanted nautical paraphernalia from car boots.
Save 15% on advance Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets with the PBO discount code!
The biggest and best boat jumble the south is returning to Beaulieu for its 40th year, with hundreds of stalls selling new and used kit, clothes and craft.
Beaulieu celebrates its 40th Boatjumble
Beaulieu celebrates its ruby Boatjumble on Sunday 23 April, while PBO brings a golden line-up to the Ask the Experts marquee in honour of our 50th year
Beaulieu Boatjumble
PBO Ask the Experts LIVE returns to Beaulieu Boatjumble
The largest outdoor sale of boating items in Europe - Beaulieu Boatjumble - returns on 22 April 2018, along with PBO's Ask the Experts LIVE
Win a VIP weekend in New Forest + Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets
We have teamed up with Careys Manor Hotel in the New Forest and the Beaulieu Estate to offer a VIP weekend for a pair of lucky boatjumblers.
Flare amnesty at Beaulieu Boatjumble – and much more!
A flare amnesty will be held at Beaulieu Boatjumble when the largest outdoor sale of maritime items in Europe returns on Sunday 24 April.
Win a VIP weekend and a pair of Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets
The lucky winner of this competition will receive a pair of Beaulieu Boatjumble tickets, PLUS a night's stay and three-course meal at the Montagu Arms Hotel
Beaulieu bargains and PBO Experts LIVE!
Beaulieu Boatjumble manages to be both a hidden treasure and also the largest outdoor sale of boating items in Europe.
PBO Ask the Experts LIVE! returns to Beaulieu Boatjumble
Enjoy free practical talks and demonstrations at Practical Boat Owner' Ask the Experts LIVE! event at Beaulieu Boatjumble on Sunday 24 April 2016.